Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659990 ISIN: DE0006599905 Ticker-Symbol: MRK 
Xetra
17.09.19
17:35 Uhr
98,62 Euro
-0,88
-0,88 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,22
98,86
22:50
98,28
98,66
21:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCK KGAA98,62-0,88 %
VERSUM MATERIALS INC46,775-0,67 %