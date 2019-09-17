

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $745 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $835 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $800 million or $3.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $17.05 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $800 Mln. vs. $933 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.05 vs. $3.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.16 -Revenue (Q1): $17.05 Bln vs. $17.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 to $12.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX