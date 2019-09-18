

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent, although it may introduce other means of stimulus.



Japan also will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 11.0 percent on year after falling 1.2 percent in July. Exports are called lower by an annual 10.9 percent after sliding 1.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 346.3 billion yen following the 249.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q2 data for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$790 million following the NZ$675 million shortfall in the three months prior.



Australia will see August results for its leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in July, the index rose 0.14 percent.



The central bank in Thailand will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



