Control Risks further expands its global eDiscovery capability with RelativityOne offering in Hong Kong

Control Risks now offers the SaaS eDiscovery platform in three continents with further expansion to come, enabling them to flexibly support investigations, disputes and compliance needs wherever they arise across the globe.

Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Control Risks, the global specialist risk consultancy, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Relativity by making its RelativityOne offering available in Hong Kong, covering the Asia Pacific region. The flexible SaaS platform is already available to Control Risks' clients in North America and the United Kingdom-with further expansion planned. RelativityOne allows Control Risks to build solutions designed to help global corporations and law firms minimize risk in cross-border investigations, complex disputes and risk-mitigation compliance activities.

RelativityOne is a scalable and secure SaaS platform that incorporates advanced analytics, machine learning and visualizations to sift through large volumes of data. It allows for Microsoft Office 365 integration to facilitate getting the critical review of data into a performant SaaS platform. RelativityOne's added scalability and flexibility allows Control Risks to handle any case, no matter the size, and offers a more consistent experience to customers throughout the globe.

"We're seeing an ever-increasing level of complexity and uncertainty when it comes to managing investigations, data collection and data movement in Asia. Combine that with spikes in disputes and regulatory enforcement actions in various jurisdictions in region, and it becomes increasingly critical for us to be able to offer a highly scalable and secure environment with which to support our clients," said Andrew Macintosh, Partner in charge of Control Risks' forensics and technology practices in Asia Pacific.

Since adopting RelativityOne, Control Risks has earned the distinction of Silver Partner - one of only four service providers in the world to satisfy the performance and volume-based criteria set forth by Relativity for its new RelativityOne Certified Partner program.

Control Risks uses Relativity in support of reactive, complex engagements for clients exposed to regulatory investigations; internal investigations and disputes; litigation and enforcement actions; and an increasing number of proactive, data analytics-driven engagements for clients who are moving towards the next stages of compliance maturity.

RelativityOne has streamlined Control Risks' ability to integrate new workflows and analytics into forensic reviews. These are guided by Control Risks' deep local expertise and experience in handling cross-border matters, fostering innovation, improving efficiency, and supporting better managed services for end clients.

"With our adoption of RelativityOne we are able to provide our clients with cutting edge technology and access to new tools and capabilities. Additionally, we can leverage these tools and capabilities within our fraud and forensic investigation teams, greatly enhancing our service when facing large, multi-disciplinary issues," said Steven Wilkinson, Principal and regional practice leader for Control Risks' technology group in Asia Pacific.

"Whereas advanced analytics was once a 'nice to have' capability, with RelativityOne this now becomes a standard approach in all cases, bringing clarity and efficiency to the most complex investigations," Wilkinson added.

"It's exciting to see Control Risks further expand its global reach with a commitment to offering RelativityOne in Hong Kong," said Stuart Hall, Manager, APAC at Relativity.

Hall added, "The Hong Kong e-discovery market continues to expand at a rapid rate. Using RelativityOne allows the Control Risks team to leverage the scalability and performance of our SaaS platform. This in turn means that Control Risks can focus on what it does best and deliver insights to its customers faster than ever before."

About Control Risks

Control Risksis a specialist risk consultancy that helps create secure, compliant and resilient organizations. We believe that taking risks is essential to success, so we provide the insight and intelligence you need to realize opportunities and grow. And we ensure you are prepared to resolve issues and crises. Whether it is a corruption, fraud or regulatory investigation, or a cyber breach, with technical expertise, resources in 26 countries and international data centers strategically placed throughout the globe, we can handle the most challenging assignments involving electronic data and evidence.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOneoffers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product.

