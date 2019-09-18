

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has revealed more details on the structure of an independent 'oversight board' that will make final decisions about what posts stay up or come down, even if the company disagrees.



The new 'Oversight Board' will govern appeals from both Facebook and its users. The board will eventually consist of 40 members with three-year terms. A minimum of 11 members will be required for the board to function, Facebook said in a statement.



The body will have the ability to make decisions about specific cases but will not be able to change Facebook's policies.



For now, the board will begin its operations by hearing Facebook-initiated cases. The system for users to initiate appeals to the board will be made available over the first half of 2020.



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter, 'If someone disagrees with a decision we've made, they can appeal to us first, and soon they will be able to further appeal to this independent board. The board's decision will be binding, even if I or anyone at Facebook disagrees with it. The board will use our values to inform its decisions and explain its reasoning openly and in a way that protects people's privacy.'



