AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2019 / 05:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 17/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 737.0084 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28040 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 20431 EQS News ID: 875381 End of Announcement EQS News Service

