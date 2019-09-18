Lost Boy Entertainment: Jay Gauthier Jr Is Changing The Field Of Finance And Entrepreneurship With His Company Tenacity

Jay Gauthier Jr. is re-creating how entrepreneurs are viewing the financial industry by developing financial managers and leaders through his coaching company Tenacity



MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Jay Gauther Jr. is becoming a household in the field of finance. As an entrepreneur coach and motivator, Jay is on a team of 175 advisors that is ranked in the top 20 of both the USA and Canada. It's needless to say that Jay and people in his profession are vital to our markets success because without advisors businesses and entrepreneurs wouldn't reach their full potential. Jay's knows the importance of his role in the industry and his path to getting there is intriguing.

Growing up in the LA area, Jay spent the early part of his life attending UCLA and serving as a firefighter. He was introduced to the field of business and finance by his father through a part time position. After realizing that the fire department was making budget cuts and there was a good chance he would lose his job, Jay decided a full-time businessman. He recalls his decision by saying "It's been the best decision I've ever made". Switching from being a firefighter to an Entrepreneur coach is not something you typically hear of. However, for Jay it came naturally.



After quitting his job at the fire station Jay founded his company Tenacity. He recalls the early stages by saying "Tenacity is a team in the leadership development and financial sector. When I started in the industry eight years ago, I decided I wanted to take the route of building an agency. I wanted to be a part of a movement. I always loved the feeling of being in a fraternity or that type of an environment where there is a brotherhood and sisterhood." The company Started out with just Jay, his wife Veronica, and his father. Over the last eight years, Tenacity has grown as a firm to around 175 agents. Their mission is to take entrepreneurship and financial literacy to middle America.



Being an entrepreneur coach is often a misunderstood profession. Jay describes it as "A lot of coaching and pouring believe into people". On a daily basis, he is sitting down with clients and having conversations with aspiring entrepreneurs that are struggling with their businesses. Most Entrepreneurs Jay helps are struggling to get their business off the ground. Jay says "I think one of the hardest things about being an entrepreneur is that in so many cases you're doing it all by yourself. You're out in the world trying to achieve something that such a small people of people succeed at, but you're doing it all by yourself. Winning in anything is so hard without a coach. Sometimes all people need is someone to believe in them and pour into them and coach them."



And that is exactly why Jay is doing what he is best at. Thanks to his company Tenacity and his fellow advisors, Entrepreneurs are finally getting the advisement they need. Through the last eight years of motivating, instructing, and speaking to thousands of people Jay is making a lasting impression on the finance and business world. His tasks include retirement planning, investments, college funds, and educating people on the basics to money. Finance 101. Basics include managing: money, taxes, budgeting, and how to deal with debt. Without people like Jay, the American dream would be a thing of the past. As his company grows and nears his goal of 2500 advisers our economy will reap the benefits immensely. Jay is making sure young business owners will never be hung out to dry alone.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaygauthierjr/

Media Contact Details

Name: Christian Anderson

Company: Lost Boy Entertainment

Email: trustn@bentley-music.com

Website: lostboyent.com

Address: Bentley Records, LLC 14 Wall Street, 20th Floor Manhattan, New York. NY 10005.

Phone: 608 509 2342

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559967/Jay-Gauthier-Jr-Is-Changing-The-Field-Of-Finance-And-Entrepreneurship-With-His-Company-Tenacity