Customers can seamlessly extend their design to manufacturing ecosystem to the cloud with the integrated 3DEXPERIENCE.WORKS portfolio, enabling new levels of functionality, collaboration, agility and operational efficiency

Latest release of 3D design and engineering portfolio features hundreds of enhancements, new capabilities and workflows to accelerate and improve product development

Over six million SOLIDWORKS users can innovate products faster with better performance and streamlined workflows

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today introduced SOLIDWORKS 2020, the latest release of its portfolio of 3D design and engineering applications. SOLIDWORKS 2020 features enhancements, new capabilities and workflows that enable more than six million SOLIDWORKS users to accelerate and improve product development, from conceptual design to manufactured products, and create value for their organizations.

Dassault Systèmes' research and development team delivered SOLIDWORKS 2020 in response to thousands of enhancement requests from the SOLIDWORKS community. By seamlessly connecting to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, SOLIDWORKS 2020 also addresses the emerging trends and business needs in the global marketplace that require competitive organizations to seek new levels of collaboration and agility to more quickly and cost-effectively deliver new categories of experiences to their customers.

With SOLIDWORKS 2020's hundreds of new enhancements, users can benefit from an array of choices and opportunities to improve system performance in their daily operations, streamline workflows and extend their design to manufacturing ecosystem from the desktop to the cloud with seamless connection to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Among the hundreds of new enhancements in SOLIDWORKS 2020 are:

New Detailing mode and graphics acceleration for drawings : The new Detailing mode lets users open their drawing in a matter of seconds while maintaining the ability to add and edit annotations within the drawing. Detailing mode is especially useful if users need to make minor edits to drawings of large assemblies or drawings with many sheets, configurations, or resource-intensive views.

: The new Detailing mode lets users open their drawing in a matter of seconds while maintaining the ability to add and edit annotations within the drawing. Detailing mode is especially useful if users need to make minor edits to drawings of large assemblies or drawings with many sheets, configurations, or resource-intensive views. Make Part Flexible is a new capability that allows users to display the same part in different conditions in the same assembly. For example, the same spring exists twice in the same assembly, but in two different conditions compressed and not compressed. Make Part Flexible is useful in a variety of design applications such as springs, bellows, hinges, o-rings and just about any part that can flex or change condition.

is a new capability that allows users to display the same part in different conditions in the same assembly. For example, the same spring exists twice in the same assembly, but in two different conditions compressed and not compressed. is useful in a variety of design applications such as springs, bellows, hinges, o-rings and just about any part that can flex or change condition. Improvements to SOLIDWORKS PDM, the SOLIDWORKS Electrical connector and a new SOLIDWORKS PCB connector allow for complete electronics design and data management including the secure storage, indexing and versioning of all user data while enabling tighter collaboration between ECAD and MCAD teams.

For a more extensive list of SOLIDWORKS 2020 enhancements, click here.

With SOLIDWORKS 2020, and the 3DEXPERIENCE.WORKS portfolio of solutions, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a growing set of cloud-based solutions that work together to help manage every aspect of developing concepts, designing products, and manufacturing and delivering them. Solutions like 3D Sculptor, which includes the xShape (sub division modeling) application, 3D Creator featuring the xDesign (parametric modeling) application, 3D Component Designer (data management), Project Planner, and Structural Professional Engineer (advanced simulation), enable users to reduce friction in their design to manufacturing process.

As announced at SOLIDWORKS World 2019 earlier this year, all these cloud-based solutions will be part of the 3DEXPERIENCE.WORKS portfolio, bringing the power and breadth of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform together with the simplicity and ease-of-use of SOLIDWORKS.

"We aren't just bringing powerful new capabilities to the SOLIDWORKS portfolio everybody knows and loves, but also extending it to the cloud through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the only holistic digital experience platform in the world. We've built a bridge to our platform-based portfolio, empowering our users to take advantage of 3DEXPERIENCE.WORKS offerings," said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes. "This gives organizations the environment and the applications to truly embrace the Industry Renaissance and its spirit of discovery for new ways of inventing, innovating, collaborating and producing."

"Since 2002, Omax has used SOLIDWORKS applications to design every part of the fastest and most precise waterjet cutting technology in the industry," said Eric A. Beatty, Senior Mechanical Designer, Omax Corporation. "Omax will continue to innovate and develop its waterjet machines and accessories with SOLIDWORKS 2020, which offers game-changing power, performance, and collaboration in the field by opening up access to the value creation process to everyone, everywhere, on any device."

For more information:

Details on the top user-requested features, new capabilities and enhancements included in the SOLIDWORKS 2020 portfolio: https://www.solidworks.com/product/whats-new

SOLIDWORKS 2020 product demonstrations and upcoming reseller events: https://www.solidworks.com/product/whats-new

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

