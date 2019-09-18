Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR) has achieved first place among listed companies in Europe in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking.

A commitment recognized at the highest level

Since the launch of its CSR strategy in 2013, Cegereal has continuously demonstrated its commitment to ESG matters. Its efforts were quickly acknowledged by the GRESB, which has ranked Cegereal among the top three performers in the "listed office property companies in Europe" category since the Company first participated in the assessment.

With a score of 95/100 in 2019, Cegereal has reached a new milestone, ranking as the number one listed company in Europe, as well as number three worldwide, all sectors combined. The Company has been recognized for the quality of its management strategy and its governance system, scoring full marks in both areas.

A proven CSR approach

The work undertaken by Cegereal to analyze and manage the environmental indicators of each of its properties has paid off. Since 2013, energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by nearly 30% across the portfolio.

The Company also stands out from its peers through its focus on protecting biodiversity. The portfolio includes 37,300 sq.m of green space overall, including 4,800 sq.m of landscaped outdoor area at Hanami, a 3,000 sq.m wooded garden at Europlaza and a living roof at Arcs de Seine.

A personalized user experience in living spaces

Particularly attentive to changes in lifestyles and ways of working, Cegereal anticipates tenants' needs and invests regularly in its properties in order to enhance its tenants' user experience.

Recent investments include the transformation of the restaurant facilities at the Europlaza tower into welcoming, connected living spaces. Combined with its close relationship with its tenants, this approach guarantees high occupancy rates and quality income streams for Cegereal.

Investor Calendar

November 15, 2019: Third-quarter 2019 rental income

About GRESB

GRESB is the environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets. The 2019 real estate benchmark covers more than 1,000 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds and developers. Combined, GRESB represents over USD 4 trillion in real asset value. More than 100 institutional investors use GRESB data to monitor their investments, engage with their managers, and make decisions that lead to a more sustainable real asset industry.

www.gresb.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio is estimated at €1,435 million at June 30, 2019 (excluding transfer duties).

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal achieved first place among listed companies in Europe in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking. Its portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €604 million on September 16, 2019.

www.cegereal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005945/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Aliénor Miens/Alexandre Dechaux

+33 7 62 72 71 15

cegereal@citigatedewerogerson.com

Investor Relations

Charlotte de Laroche

+33 1 42 25 76 38

info@cegereal.com