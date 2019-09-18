Mary Kay Inc., a leader in skin care innovation, continues its decades-long commitment to skin science by sharing its latest research targeting the causes and underlying mechanisms of slackened skin at the 49th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) held on September 18-21 in Bordeaux, France.

By uniting the finest specialists of European dermatology under the umbrella theme "Connecting Skin Science and Health," the 49th ESDR meeting provides a unique opportunity for Mary Kay to share its latest technological advances and breakthroughs on skin health.

The appearance of slackened, sagging skin tends to become prevalent in the fourth or fifth decade of life regardless of lifestyle or environmental exposure. The constant effect of gravity over time contributes to the emergence of prominent nasolabial folds and sagging skin along the jawline and neck.

"As sagging skin is a consumer concern, we developed a treatment product specifically targeted to lift sagging skin," insists Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc. "Our scientists tested hundreds of materials on human skin cells to identify the most effective combination of ingredients that help promote natural hyaluronic acid and collagen, the two factors that are reduced in slackened skin. A unique peptide and meristem cells from the Centella asiaticaplant stood out in terms of efficacy. That's why we selected them for use in a cosmetic serum. The serum efficacy has been verified in our labs and by women themselves on their skin in clinical tests.* This is the science behind our TimeWise Repair Volu-Firm Lifting Serum," explains Dr. Gildea.

Led by Dr. Gildea, Mary Kay's Research and Development team comprises of distinguished scientists holding doctorates and other advanced degrees across multiple disciplines: skin biology, cell biology, chemistry, biochemistry and more. This team of scientists are committed to discovering the trends and technologies that enable the company to create irresistible products that deliver benefits to consumers.

Every year, Mary Kay conducts hundreds of thousands of scientific tests on products and ingredients to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance. Mary Kay holds more than 1,500 patents for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its global portfolio. Last year, the company opened a more than $100 million state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility in Lewisville, Texas.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine-one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

*In a clinical study, 45 women applied the cosmetic serum to the face twice daily for 12 weeks. Skin firmness and lifting attributes showed statistically significant improvements after 4, 8 and 12 weeks of product use relative to baseline. At least 98% of subjects showed improvements in multiple parameters for lifting along the contours of their face (cheek/jawline).

