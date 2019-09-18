Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 17
18 September 2019
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Crystal Amber Fund announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 22 November 2019 at 10.00 am.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting, together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 are being posted to shareholders today and will shortly be available to download from the Company's website, www.crystalamber.com.
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080