Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Notice of AGM

18 September 2019



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 22 November 2019 at 10.00 am.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting, together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 are being posted to shareholders today and will shortly be available to download from the Company's website, www.crystalamber.com.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080