Karoo Energy Plc - Proposed Recapitalisation

18 September 2019

Karoo Energy plc

("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

PROPOSED RECAPITALISATION

The Company announces that it is in late stage discussions with a group of investors to recapitalise the Company. The recapitalisation, if completed, will coincide with an informal settlement of outstanding Company creditors, as announced on 18 March 2019. The Company intends to issue a circular to shareholders outlining, amongst other things, the proposed recapitalisation.

There can, however, be no guarantee, that the discussions will be successful.

NEX Exchange has agreed to defer withdrawal of the Company's Ordinary Shares from trading, pending publication of the circular.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

