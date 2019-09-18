Anzeige
Karoo Energy Plc - Proposed Recapitalisation

PR Newswire

London, September 17

18 September 2019

Karoo Energy plc
("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

PROPOSED RECAPITALISATION

The Company announces that it is in late stage discussions with a group of investors to recapitalise the Company. The recapitalisation, if completed, will coincide with an informal settlement of outstanding Company creditors, as announced on 18 March 2019. The Company intends to issue a circular to shareholders outlining, amongst other things, the proposed recapitalisation.

There can, however, be no guarantee, that the discussions will be successful.

NEX Exchange has agreed to defer withdrawal of the Company's Ordinary Shares from trading, pending publication of the circular.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Karoo Energy plc
Noel Lyons
Telephone: 020 3130 0674

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795


© 2019 PR Newswire