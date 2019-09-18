

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that it has amended its collaboration agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. The amended agreement gives AstraZeneca sole responsibility for developing, manufacturing and commercialising Linzess in China mainland, China Hong Kong and China Macau.



As per the amended agreement, Ironwood will no longer be involved in the research and development or the commercialisation of Linzess. It will also transfer manufacturing responsibility to AstraZeneca.



AstraZeneca will pay Ironwood three non-contingent payments, totalling $35 million, between 2021 and 2024. In addition, Ironwood could receive up to $90 million in milestone payments, contingent on the achievement of certain sales targets.



Ironwood will also be eligible for royalties beginning in the mid-single-digit percent, based on the annual net sales of Linzess in China mainland, China Hong Kong and China Macau where Ironwood will no longer jointly fund the development and commercialisation of Linzess or share in the profit from sales.



Linzess is a first-in-class new treatment for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or IBS-C. IBS-C is characterised by symptoms of abdominal pain and constipation, is a chronic and prevalent functional gastrointestinal disorder in China and there are currently few treatment options for this condition.



