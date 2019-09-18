The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 20 September 2019. ISIN DK0061143856 ------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest Alm Brand RentePlus ------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 180807 ------------------------------------------------- Short name WIIABR ------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738961