Pioneering industry partnership to offer leading fraud prevention capabilities and support the adoption of PSD2 in Europe.

Elavon's unique fraud network, which leverages Featurespace's Adaptive Behavioural Analytics, will help merchants to detect fraudulent activity and simplify the online checkout experience for consumers.

Elavon, a leading payments provider today announces a partnership with Featurespace, a world leader in fraud prevention, to help tackle fraud attacks in real-time and simplify the online payments experience for consumers.

With the use of Featurespace's innovative ARIC platform, Elavon is developing a fraud network to detect fraudulent activity using adaptive behavioural analytics.

Elavon's fraud network comes as Europe prepares for the second Payments Services Directive (PSD2) that requires Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) to have affect from September 2019. PSD2 will compel processors, merchants and banks to adopt more effective security checks for online payments in order to reduce card fraud in Europe.

According to a report published by the European Central Bank, Card-Not-Present fraud made up 73% of all card fraud in Europe. Two-factor authentication will be compulsory for all eCommerce transactions above €30, unless an acquirer exempts the payment from additional authentication with the issuer.

Elavon's network detects instances of fraud to help mitigate the need for additional security checks, which can make the online shopping experience more complicated. Research from Elavon's report, "Pocket Shoppers: eCommerce on the Move found that two-thirds of consumers will abandon an online purchase if the process is too difficult, leading to a higher rate of cart abandonment.

Combining the Featurespace ARIC platform and Elavon's 3DS service enables merchants to use an advanced, layered approach to fraud prevention. The ARIC platform uses machine learning transaction monitoring to build individual behavioural profiles for cardholders and merchants in real-time. This system works to detect anomalies and prevent fraud across all payment methods and channels.

Hannah Fitzsimons, EVP and General Manager of Elavon Merchant Services commented:"Elavon is delighted to work with Featurespace to bring top fraud prevention solutions to market to protect merchants and consumers. We are committed to developing the most innovative fraud and security solutions in the payments industry."

Martina King, CEO of Featurespace said: "1.3 million customers worldwide rely on Elavon to safeguard their businesses. Working together means we will be staying one step ahead of criminals at all times. It is an honour to have been selected to protect Elavon and their clients."

### Ends

About Elavon

Elavon is a leading global payments company with more than 4,300 employees and operations in 10 countries. A subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Elavon provides businesses with the technology needed to accept payments from customers, whether they are shopping in stores, at home or on the go. Its platform is distinctive in that it is common across countries, making it easier for businesses to get their payment system up and running quickly and securely.

Elavon Financial Services DAC, trading as Elavon Merchant Services, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Prudential Regulation Authority and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our authorisation and regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority, and regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority are available from us on request.

About Featurespace

Headquartered in the U.K. and U.S. and with offices in Cambridge, London and Atlanta, Featurespace is the world-leader in fraud prevention and risk prevention and creator of the ARIC platform, a real-time AI machine learning software that risk scores events in more than 180 countries.

The ARIC platform combines adaptive behavioral analytics and anomaly detection to automatically identify risk and catch new attacks as they happen. The increased accuracy of understanding behavior strikes the balance between improving fraud and risk detection and operational efficiencies, while also reducing the number of genuine transactions that would be incorrectly declined by as much as 70 percent. For more information, visit www.featurespace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005059/en/

Contacts:

Elavon

Rebecca Hackworth

Corporate Communications, Europe

E: Rebecca.Hackworth@elavon.com, P: +44 (0) 207 330 2301



Featurespace

Michael Touchton

PR and Communications Manager

E: michael.touchton@featurespace.com, P: +1-423-364-5491