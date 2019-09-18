The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 October 2019. The sub-fund will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Investin to Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest. As a consequence of the transfer, the fund will change its name etc. ISIN: DK0060429108 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Balanced Risk Allocation ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Nykredit Invest Balanced Risk Allocation ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIBRA ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: NYIBRA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 90097 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738965