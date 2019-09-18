Cohort's AGM statement indicates the current year has progressed well, with order cover of sales for the year rising to 76% following recent September orders compared to 60% at the same point of FY19. The order backlog at 31 August 2019 increased by over 10% since the year end to a record £210.9m (FY19 £190.9m) and the pipeline of potential business remains healthy. We maintain our earnings estimates, which means the shares are trading on an FY21e P/E of 12.6x, a significant and unwarranted discount to UK defence peers.

