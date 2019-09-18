Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDZC ISIN: GB00B0YD2B94 Ticker-Symbol: C7K 
Frankfurt
18.09.19
10:34 Uhr
5,420 Euro
-0,080
-1,45 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COHORT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COHORT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,420
5,700
11:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COHORT
COHORT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COHORT PLC5,420-1,45 %