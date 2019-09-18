Prodapt to Showcase its Market-tested Digital Solutions Portfolio at TM Forum's Digital Transformation North America 2019

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting & managed services provider to the digital service provider ecosystem, is returning to TM Forum's Digital Transformation North America 2019 (DTNA) as a lead sponsor. A team of experts who have led the digital transformation journey at some of the world's leading DSPs will showcase Prodapt's sharp solutions in the RPA, SDN-NFV and AI/ML domains.

"We're excited to be part of the DTNA event, as it provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our digital services tailor-made for digital service providers," said Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt. "Our cutting-edge solutions in the RPA/intelligent automation, SDN-NFV & AI/ML domains have helped us become a digital transformation partner of choice for many of the world's leading DSPs."

Prodapt's agenda at a glance: Day-1: September 23, 2019

14:00 - 14:30 : Speaking session: "Creating an intelligent network: Streamlining the factory model for RPA" co-hosted by Rajesh Balachandran , Assistant Vice President, Prodapt and Asad Nabi , Senior Director, System Engineering & Software Architecture, CenturyLink

: Speaking session: "Creating an intelligent network: Streamlining the factory model for RPA" co-hosted by , Assistant Vice President, Prodapt and , Senior Director, System Engineering & Software Architecture, CenturyLink 15:30 - 16:00 : Speaking session: "Smart operations: Intelligent safety for network ops" in the Agile network & IT infrastructure for 5G ecosystems track co-hosted by Avai S, Sr. Director - NextGen Practice (AI/ML, Big Data, 5G & IoT), Prodapt and Ramanathan Sankaran , Executive Director, Network, Verizon Wireless

: Speaking session: "Smart operations: Intelligent safety for network ops" in the Agile network & IT infrastructure for 5G ecosystems track co-hosted by Avai S, Sr. Director - NextGen Practice (AI/ML, Big Data, 5G & IoT), Prodapt and , Executive Director, Network, Verizon Wireless 16:30 - 17:15: Panel discussion: "The power of simplification - Streamlining IT, network, and business" is co-hosted by Hema Kadia , VP & Head, SDN-NFV, Strategy & Practice, along with other industry leaders as panelists

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt is a two-decade-old consulting & managed services provider, singularly focused on the telecom/DSP (digital service provider) ecosystem that helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA/intelligent automation, AI/ML, SDN-NFV and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. Its business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams. Prodapt has specific frameworks and solution accelerators that accelerate time-to-benefit for the clients.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has delivery centers in North America, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE16, and CMMI Level 3 organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

Contact:

Krishna Kumar N

krishnakumar.n@prodapt.com

+91-95000-86008

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682943/Prodapt_Logo.jpg

