Genetec Establishes UK Headquarters in the City of London

Genetec strengthens its commitment to the UK market with brand new facilities and expanded Channel and End User engagement activities

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that it will unveil new headquarters in the City of London, in the Autumn of 2019.

The announcement follows a period of accelerated growth for Genetec in the United Kingdom, with a significant and sustained increase in EMEA revenues over the last five years. Some of the company's flagship customers in the UK include, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Twickenham Stadium and the University of Hull.

Paul Dodds, Country Manager, UK & Ireland, commented: "At a time when Brexit has seen many organisations reconsider their presence, Genetec is unequivocal about the role of the United Kingdom as a critically important part of the global economy. As such, we're delighted to be opening a central London headquarters to better meet the needs of our channel partners, end users, and prospects."

The new headquarters will incorporate an expanded state-of-the-art training facility, and a new 'Genetec Experience Center' housing innovative solutions from Genetec and its large ecosystem of technology partners. Furthermore, the office will house a dedicated research and development team focused on justice and public safety applications for law enforcement, emergency responders and local government.

Michel Chalouhi, VP of Global Sales, added: "The new London headquarters will give us the perfect platform to continue to execute our UK strategy and sustain the excellent year-on-year growth that we've achieved globally over the past years. The security market is growing and changing rapidly. We are constantly facing new challenges, so we need to ensure we work with our local partners to provide up-to-date training, compelling educational experiences, and state-of-the-art support. Our base in London will help us do that, thanks to its fantastic location, facilities, and links."

The official unveiling of the new office and Experience Center will take place in early November. Click here to register your intent to visit the new office.

