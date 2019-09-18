Time to Vote for the Most Successful Businesses in Europe

Public Vote Showing Strength and Success Across Europe is Open at www.businessawardseurope.com

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses across Europe are competing to be named 'European Public Champion' as the online public vote opens in this year's European Business Awards.

Ones to Watch businesses have posted a video on the European Business Awards website www.businessawardseurope.com profiling their success, which the public can view and vote for, from 16th September to 26th November. The 'European Public Champion' will be the company that receives the most votes and the winner will be announced at the Gala Final in Warsaw, Poland on 4th December.

Last year thousands of people voted as thriving European companies were supported globally by their customers, employees, stakeholders and the general public.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "The public vote is a great way for businesses of all sizes and sectors across Europe to show the world how successful they are and attract potential new clients and partners. There are many inspiring stories this year, so we encourage you to show your support, go to our web site www.businessawardseurope.com choose your favourite, and vote today!"

Separately at the Gala Final in Warsaw, Poland, the Awards' independent judges will meet the 'National Winners' and deliberate to select the final European Winners for 19 Award categories.

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing the major issues faced across the world. This year it considered over 120,000 businesses from 33 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest, Cision PR Newswire and RSM.

For more information about the competition please go to www.businessawardseurope.com

