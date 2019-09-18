ThePlayer.com Goes Live - Targets Regulated US Sportsbetting Market

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprus-based online performance marketing firm Multibrands Digital has successfully launched its global sportsbetting odds comparison and tipster service ThePlayer.com - and promises to create value for all "Players" in the business, both bettors and gaming operators.

Following a 3-year successful run with its Swedish product 1X2.se, Multibrands Digital has finally gone global with ThePlayer.com - much to the delight of it's international fan base that had been patiently waiting for this move.

Opening its doors 3 weeks ago, ThePlayer.com has already seen 30 000 visitors find their way to the site. ThePlayer.com offers users a comprehensive odds comparison service, expert betting tips, objective sportsbook reviews, in-depth sports data and statistics, a place to keep your own spreadsheet and track your game in detail, and much more. Most major sports are covered, but new ones are added on a regular basis, with eSports next in line. Sports data, odds and statistics are provided by data provider Sportradar - a global leader in its field - and integrated into the services on the site.

"Informed customers are good customers", says Christoffer Erngren, COO of Multibrands Digital. The times of over-the-top and complex bonus offers as the main way of attracting new customers are more or less over - even more so in regulated markets. We believe the future belongs to services comparing actual product offering like markets, game types and odds, rather than campaigns and bonus offers. As well as giving the user powerful tools to keep track of and improve his or her own game."

User interest so far indicates a promising future. At the moment the platform boasts 3000 spreadsheets, 1000 new bets per day posted by its users and close to 10 000 registered members. The site prides itself on maintaining a high level of transparency, as this is key for the tracking of bets, spreadsheets, compiling data and measuring ROI. As an example, the site's tipsters can't go back and change bets they have "locked in" in their spreadsheet - adding credibility to the data and the service.

"Our tipsters are carefully selected based on verifiable track record, our data carefully curated, and our platform continuously developed and improved to provide our users with the best possible service. Our ambition is very clear, and that is to become a leader in this field, in multiple markets all over the world. Collaborating with our tipsters via their own social media channels, we are making use of the influencer marketing model, giving us great reach and traffic from a large number of countries already. We plan to focus our efforts on English speaking markets in general, and on the regulated US market in particular", concludes Erngren.

Multibrands Digital has recently been approved as an authorized vendor/affiliate in the state of New Jersey and is currently working with a handful of operators there. The company is also looking at other American states that have either regulated or are close to regulate online sportsbetting, for further expansion.

With a successful launch and an ambitious roadmap - including an app for AppStore and Google Play currently in the works, where users will be able to subscribe to their favourite tipsters and get notifications whenever they post new content - ThePlayer.com is firmly on its path to levelling the playing field for all "Players".



