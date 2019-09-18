Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Xetra
18.09.19
10:47 Uhr
156,85 Euro
+4,05
+2,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
DAX-30
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIRECARD AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,65
156,70
11:03
156,65
156,70
11:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTBANK
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP38,565-0,49 %
WIRECARD AG156,85+2,65 %