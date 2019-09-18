FranceTV Publicité launches new in-video advertising solution in partnership with Mirriad

Continuing to drive innovation, FranceTV Publicité offers brands the next generation of product placement with Mirriad's in-video advertising solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer vision and AI-powered platform company Mirriad, is partnering with FranceTV Publicité who announced this week it has launched three tailored offers of next generation product placement using the Mirriad in-video advertising solution.

Mirriad's sophisticated technology seamlessly inserts brands in France Télévisions popular scripted dramas after the content is produced. Brands are inserted in the content in the form of products, signage ads and video, in context to the storylines; without interrupting the viewers.

FranceTV Publicité is launching three tailored offers of in-video advertising, all sold with guaranteed seconds of brand exposure:

Daily content offer - on shows such as 'Un si grand soleil' and 'Plus belle la vie'

Prime-time offer - allowing brands to be inserted in some of the most popular series in France : Candice Renoir, Il a déjà tes yeux, Astrid et Raphaëlle, Alexandra Ehle

: Candice Renoir, Il a déjà tes yeux, Astrid et Raphaëlle, Premium content offer - on series of France 2 like Dix pour cent (season 4)

The France Télévisions group's offer is one of the most beautiful showcases of fiction in France. Every day, it attracts an audience of 12.6 million viewers. In one year, it has gathered nearly 800 times more than 3 million viewers*.

Marianne Siproudhis, CEO of FranceTV Publicité, states: "We are very excited to enable our partners to benefit from Mirriad's innovative technology. The quality of the user experience is key to our strategy and we are convinced that augmented reality will revolutionize the market of product placement. This new ad format confirms this conviction; an advertisement is more effective when it is delivered at the right time, in the right place and in context."

Stephan Beringer, Mirriad CEO, states: "Advertisers can now leverage Mirriad's in-video advertising solution across a significant range of top-tier France Télévisions content offerings. We are excited to help drive new levels of advertising impact at unprecedented scale in the French market and thrilled to be partnering with FranceTV Publicité in this game-changing opportunity."

*791 series/ Aired across France 2 and France 3, from September 2018 to August 2019.

About Mirriad

Mirriad is a computer vision and AI-powered platform company, built on Academy Award-winning entertainment technology, with 14 patents.

Using sophisticated technologies, Mirriad connects people with brands, through seamless ad insertions in popular linear and digital content. Advertisers can now reach very large target audiences in a contextually relevant way without interrupting the viewing experience.

Research has consistently shown in-video advertising to be highly effective for the marketer and preferred by audiences.

Mirriad is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Paris, Munich, Mumbai, and Shanghai.

About FranceTV Publicité

FranceTV Publicité is the sales house of the France Télévisions Group, which has a market share of 28.5% TV viewers in France (average of 30 million daily viewers), a digital audience of 30 million unique monthly visitors and 806 million videos viewed each month across its digital sites.In 2018, it published a turnover of 396 million Euros. The sales house has 300 collaborators and commercialises ad inventory across 40 TV channels, including France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, France O, less eres, TV5Monde, France 24, the main channels of Fox Networks Group, Turner, NBCUniversal, Trace Urban, Melody, as well as 30 website and mobile applications.