Previews advanced planning and analytics capabilities in the upcoming release of OneStream XF platform during keynote address

OneStream Software, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid-sized to very large enterprise, kicked off its annual Splash EMEA user conference and partner summit in Madrid today with record attendance from across Europe.

OneStream's EMEA Splash event has seen a 40% increase in the number of financial experts, customers and partners joining the OneStream team for the conference. This reflects strong growth in Europe, with year-over-year bookings up more than 400% as reported in OneStream's mid-year results announcement.

"Digital transformation is a hot topic at Splash Madrid as finance leaders at organizations worldwide are seeking to streamline finance processes and leverage more of their data for strategic advantage. Here at the conference, OneStream is demonstrating some upcoming enhancements to the platform and new XF MarketPlace solutions that will help finance teams become more efficient, forward-looking and predictive in their planning and analytics to provide deeper insights and decision-making capabilities across the enterprise," said Ricardo Rasche, managing director of EMEA for OneStream Software.

During the keynote address, OneStream previewed new advanced planning and analytics capabilities that will be part of its upcoming release of the OneStream XF platform later this year. This included new self-service business intelligence (BI) dashboards, advanced analytics and predictive forecasting capabilities.

"Our customers and partners in EMEA have been enthusiastic about the new capabilities in the next release of the OneStream XF platform and the opportunities this will create to simplify the deployment, broaden the usage and extend the value of the OneStream platform by addressing a broader range of reporting, planning and analytic business challenges in one place," Rasche continued.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is one of the first and only solutions that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards all through a single application.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 as one of the top 700 fastest-growing companies in North America.

