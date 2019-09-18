Calidi Biotherapeutics Named One of the "50 Most Trustworthy Companies of The Year 2019" by the Silicon Review Magazine

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company at the forefront of cell-based oncolytic virus immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that they were named one of the "50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year" for 2019 by The Silicon Review magazine.

Calidi Biotherapeutics has developed a ground-breaking cell-based technology to overcome the barriers that all oncolytic virus-based cancer treatments face. Their proprietary technology platform has been shown to effectively potentiate oncolytic viruses, using both autologous and scalable allogeneic stem cell-based delivery technology.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review magazine as one of the 50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year," said Allan Camaisa, CEO of Calidi Biotherapeutics. "This is a true testament of the commitment we put behind Calidi Biotherapeutics, and the fact that we always put our most important asset, our people first."

"A winning a spot on the '50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year' for 2019 indicates that Calidi Biotherapeutics has distinguished itself from its peers by proving itself valuable in terms of leadership, reliability, innovation, and market position," said Vishnu Vardhan Kulkarni, Managing Editor of the Silicon Review magazine.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology that is revolutionizing the effective delivery of oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult to treat cancers. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications. In addition, our team is developing a universal cell delivery system to house, protect, and potentiate any oncolytic viruses currently in development which can potentially enhance efficacy and improve patient safety. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

