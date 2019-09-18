Italian Exhibition Group (IEG): at TTG Travel Experience (Italy)

Award-winning chefs and wild journeys feature for an unforgettable edition

RIMINI, Italy, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanted: unforgettable travel under the banner of sport, wellness, food service, hospitality and local areas. This is what visitors to Rimini expo centre in Italy will find at the 56thTTG Travel Experience, being held by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), from 9th to 11th October, simultaneously with SIA Hospitality Design and Sun Beach & Outdoor Style.

TTG Travel Experience is the most important Italian B2B expo on tourism: ranging from vacation products to the hospitality sector, outdoor and beach facilities, and able to attract the entire Travel Industry supply chain.

TTG Travel Experience features three macro expo areas: Italia, absolutely the world's top showcase of everything Italy's regions offers tourists; Global Village, with a growth in the participation of European destinations; and The World, with an ample representation of countries in America and Asia.

There will also be the inauguration of the Eatexperience (Explore, taste, enjoy) and Be Active (Adventure, Sport, Wellness) exhibitions for trade members interested in providing gourmet, innovative and travelling tourism solutions in Italy [223 million euros were spent in 2017 by foreign tourists on food and wine tourism in Italy, 70% more than 2013 (Source: Enit)]; whereas in 2016, 18.6% of the foreign tourists stated that sport was the motivation of their vacations (Source: CST).

In the Eatexperience area, preparations are under way for a multitude of scheduled events, starting with the one with the Gualtiero Marchesi Foundation, which will present the world tour of Marchesi cuisine, from Chicago to Tokyo and the major European capitals (Paris, London and Berlin), as well as the Lake Como case history by exceptional guest Andrea Berton, award-winning chef and disciple of Gualtiero Marchesi; Le strategie globali nel turismo gastronomico e del vino (Global strategies in gastronomic and wine tourism) by Luiss Guido Carli, plus the meeting on how people's search for gastronomic experiences will change in the hyper food world, presented by means of the analysis of Industry Vision IEG.

