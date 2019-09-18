Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market Size Worth $418.23 Million By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anterior uveitis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 418.23 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%. Rising prevalence of the disease is anticipated to aid market growth. This disease is more common when compared to panuveitis, posterior, and intermediate uveitis.

Key suggestions from the report:

Corticosteroids dominated the anterior uveitis treatment market in 2018 owing to its beneficial characteristic of minimizing inflammation in the eye. It is the primary treatment modality

Anti-TNF agents are expected to exhibit lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to growing opportunity in treatment methods with biologic therapy using Anti-TNF drugs

Immunosuppressants held a significant market share in 2018 owing to their growing adoption for treatment of chronic anterior uveitis

Hospital pharmacies dominated the market in 2018 due to the wide treatment options available there

Online pharmacies are expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period due to convenience, ease, and availability of discounted products

North America held the largest revenue share in 2018 owing to high prevalence as well as healthcare expenditure in this region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising number of infectious diseases in developing countries of the region and growing disposable income

Some of the key players are Novartis AG; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; AbbVie Inc.; Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clearside Biomedical, Inc.; Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.; Aciont Inc.; Sirion Therapeutics, Inc.; UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L.; and Lux Biosciences, Inc.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment Type (Corticosteroids, Cycloplegic Agents, Anti-TNF Agents, Immunosuppressants), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, Online Pharmacies), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anterior-uveitis-market

According to a 2017 article by Retina Today, this condition accounted for around 30% to 90% of the cases of uveitis. It also stated around 1% to 4% of patients experience 25% loss of visual acuity. There are different effective treatments for this disease and can be easily managed; however, it tends to recur. This disease is prevalent among both young and middle-aged group. It is also common among the geriatric population. Ocular ischemia and herpetic uveitis are the two most common causes of this disease among the geriatric population. Most of the cases occur in healthy people, however, some are associated with infectious diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, rheumatologic diseases, and lung & skin diseases. This disease is less sight-threatening as compared to posterior uveitis, however, in some cases might lead to glaucoma, cataract, and cystoid macular edema.

Grand View Research has segmented the anterior uveitis treatment market on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and region:

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Corticosteroids



Cycloplegic Agents



Anti-TNF Agents



Immunosuppressants

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

