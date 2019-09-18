

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day and looked for progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate cut of at least 25 basis point to prop up slowing economic growth at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day.



In economic releases, Eurostat data showed that the Eurozone CPI rose 0.1 percent sequentially in August versus 0.2 percent expected.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 4 points at 5,619 after closing up 0.2 percent the previous day.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were moving higher even as industry data showed Europe's passenger car registrations declined in August on high base effect.



Passenger car registrations contracted 8.4 percent from a year earlier, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in July.



Utility EDF jumped 3.6 percent after saying it sees no need to close any of its nuclear reactors for the moment following the discovery of problems with weldings.



