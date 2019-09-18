

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday after official data showed that consumer inflation slowed in August due to declines in the prices of games, toys and hobbies, and cultural services, clothing and sea fare.



CPI rose by 1.7 percent last month after a 2.1 percent increase in July, missing expectations of 1.9 percent.



The British pound pulled back following the lower than expected inflation print.



Investors also awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day and looked for progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate cut of at least 25 basis point to prop up slowing economic growth at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points, or 0.22 percent, at 7,336 after finishing marginally lower on Tuesday.



Kingfisher shares tumbled 3.5 percent as the home improvement retailer reported a 6.4 percent fall in underlying first half profit.



AstraZeneca gained half a percent after saying it has amended its collaboration agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.



Spirits giant Diageo was little changed after its management and unions struck a last-minute pay deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX