Interlight is Acquired by 3 Rivers Capital, Hires Jeffry Graham as their New CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / The founders of Interlight are pleased to announce that their company was just acquired by 3 Rivers Capital (3RC). In addition, Jeffry Graham was recently hired to be Interlight's new CEO.

To read more about the recent acquisition, please check out this article on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/3-rivers-capital-acquires-interlight-position-company-jeffry-graham/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Interlight is a family-owned and operated online distributor of specialty and replacement products, with a focus on rare and hard to find light bulbs and batteries.

Dale Buckwalter, partner and co-founder of 3RC, said that he and his team were initially attracted to the "strong value proposition" that Interlight brings to their customers, as well as their commitment to outstanding customer service, maintaining a huge inventory and offering same-day shipping.

"As a new partner, 3RC will work to build on the value of the company through a strategic collaboration with Interlight's current management team that's comprised of the founder's three sons who have been the catalyst to the company's most recent growth," Buckwalter said in the LinkedIn article, adding that 3RC is also excited about hiring Graham to be CEO.

In his new role at Interlight, Graham will work hard to discover untapped potential in the business. As he noted in the LinkedIn article, Graham knows he is now part of a very special company and he is looking forward to helping to lead the team at Interlight to an even more successful future.

From its headquarters outside of Chicago, IL, Interlight works with a number of well-known clients including Apple, Lockheed Martin, NASA and SpaceX. They also have a number of medical institutions from across the country on their client list and they strive to make finding and buying specialty lighting as easy as possible.

"Here at Interlight we are obsessed with always satisfying all our customers' needs," the spokesperson noted, adding that they have been in the lighting industry since the invention of TV tubes.

"Whether it's in the office, operating room, workshop, factory, home, lab, or garage, Interlight has the light bulb you need."

Interlight maintains one of the largest lighting inventories in the world, which makes finding specialty lighting that much easier. The family-owned and operated business provides a plethora of lighting options to companies in industries spanning from military, medical, education, industrial and consumers. See more at https://www.interlightus.com/.

