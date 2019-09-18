

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined in July after rising in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Construction output fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in June. In May, output fell 0.5 percent.



Civil engineering and building construction declined 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, in July.



On an annual basis, construction output climbed 1.1 percent in July, following a 1.6 percent rise in the previous month.



In the EU28, production in construction fell 0.1 percent monthly in July and rose 1.7 percent annually.



