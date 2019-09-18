STORM Therapeutics Presents Breakthrough Data Showing in Vivo Efficacy and Therapeutic Proof of Concept for Targeting RNA Modifying Enzymes

Data to be presented at inaugural STORM Therapeutics RNA Epigenetics in Human Disease Conference in Cambridge, UK

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics, the biotechnology company focused on the discovery of small molecule therapies modulating RNA epigenetics announces today that Oliver Rausch, Chief Scientific Officer of STORM Therapeutics will present first of its kind data on targeting RNA modifying enzymes for cancer treatment at its inaugural "RNA Epigenetics in Human Disease Conference" taking place at St Catharine's College, Cambridge, UK on 17-20 September 2019. Attendees are from renowned academic research institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The presentation will take place at 12:00 BST today, Wednesday 18th September and is entitled "Targeting RNA modifying enzymes for the treatment of cancer".

Oliver Rausch will present research encapsulating STORM's ground-breaking work on targeting RNA modifying enzymes for cancer treatment. He will describe how it employs leading analytical and drug discovery capabilities to establish a comprehensive pharmacological audit trail linking therapeutic efficacy to METTL3 target and pathway inhibition. STORM has identified small molecule inhibitors of METTL3 that are orally bioavailable and show pronounced anti-tumour efficacy in physiologically relevant, proof of concept animal models of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML). The talk will demonstrate that small molecule inhibition of METTL3 produces the same phenotype and effects previously described in one of STORM's founder scientists publications using genetic models and validates METTL3 as a druggable target for cancer.

Keith Blundy, CEO of STORM Therapeutics, said: "STORM is the first Company in the world to demonstrate in vivo activity of an RNA methyltransferase inhibitor, showing proof of concept efficacy in animal models and is on course to enter the clinic in 2021. STORM is exploring the potential of its first-in-class inhibitors in various solid and haematological cancers and other therapeutic areas. We are excited to be leading the field as we look to develop these highly innovative new treatment options for cancer patients."

Tony Kouzarides, Founder of STORM Therapeutics, added: "We founded STORM Therapeutics to lead and accelerate development of drugs targeting RNA epigenetics. We are proud to be the first company making significant progress towards this aim, with multiple programmes in in vivo testing currently."

For more information on the RNA Epigenetics in Human Disease Conference and the programme please visit: https://stormtxconference2019.com/

Follow the conference on Twitter using STORMtxRNA2019

About STORM

STORM Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a University of Cambridge spin-out translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. Storm is the leading company tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform and pipeline to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

STORM is backed by blue chip investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences and IP Group, who share the team's ambitions to build a world-leading company in the field.