Santai Living Announces the Launch of Their New Travel Mug

The Travel Bottle, which is Available in the United Kingdom on Amazon, Features a Convenient One-Click Lid

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Santai Living is pleased to announce the release of their new travel mug in the United Kingdom.

To learn more about the stylish travel bottle, which features an innovative one-click lid, please check out https://www.amazon.co.uk/Santai-Living-Leakproof-Stainless-Insulated/dp/B07TXHXT4V/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=travel+mug&m=AWY8MFLDUVPQH&qid=1567727770&s=merchant-items&sr=1-2.

As a spokesperson for Santai Living noted, the Santai Living travel mug is leakproof, and ideal for a number of beverages including coffee, tea, water and more. Its generous 450 ml size means it will be easier than ever to stay hydrated, and its double walled insulation helps ensure that hot drinks stay piping hot and cold drinks remain refreshingly ice cold.

Thanks to its Santai Living 3.0 Technology, the insulated water bottle can keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. As a bonus, the same technology will help ensure that the thermo mug will have a sweat-free exterior, which means no dripping water or having to constantly wipe down the outside of the bottle.

Whether people are traveling, or are at home, at the office, outdoors or running errands, the Santai Living travel mug is the perfect companion.

"You can take your portable, leak-proof and spill-proof Santai Living flask on travels and stay cool wherever you go," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to the one-click open feature, it is possible to drink easily from any side of the travel bottle.

"You can comfortably carry your compact bottle in your hands or car or conveniently pack it in your bag or purse. Our slim 17-ounce water bottle is great for kids and adults and can fit in most cup holders."

For people who are understandably concerned about buying products that are BPA-free, they can rest assured that the new travel mug from Santai Living is 100 percent BPA-free.

In addition, by using the sustainable Santai Living travel mug, people will make a tangible reduction in the amount of waste they are contributing to the landfill. Instead of using disposable coffee cups or plastic water bottles, the Santai Living bottle can be used over and over again and help to improve the health of the planet.

About Santai Living:

Santai Living bottles help people stay hydrated and take the first steps to making eco-friendly choices for the environment. They have recently released their new leakproof travel mug in the UK; it is available on Amazon. For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/Santai-Living-Leakproof-Stainless-Insulated/dp/B07TXHXT4V/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=travel+mug&m=AWY8MFLDUVPQH&qid=1567727770&s=merchant-items&sr=1-2.

Contact:

Barry Davis

julius@santailiving.com

17184402649

SOURCE: Santai Living

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559244/Santai-Living-Announces-the-Launch-of-Their-New-Travel-Mug