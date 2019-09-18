

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $520.6 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $392.3M, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $4.00 billion from $4.09 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $4.00 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.



