

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus rose in July, as exports and imports increased, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 7.63 billion in July from EUR 5.65 billion in the same period last year. In June, surplus was EUR 5.70 billion.



Exports grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.5 percent fall in June.



Imports rose 1.8 percent in July, after a 5.4 percent decline in the prior month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 4.43 billion in July. Exports and imports fell by 2.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders declined 2.9 percent month-on-month in July, following a 1.0 percent fall in June.



On an annual basis, industrial orders fell 1.0 percent in July, following a 4.9 percent decline in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX