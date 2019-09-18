Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that EQT AB, company registration number 556849-4180, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that EQT AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to September 24, 2019. The company has 866,349,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: EQT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 952,983,900 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012853455 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 180864 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 80,000,000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 8700 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 24, 2019, up and including September 25, 2019, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 33 and 161 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.