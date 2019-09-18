New Research Firm Aims to Weed Out Substandard Data & Deliver High-Quality Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive announces the launch of its consulting services and market research reports across three different verticals. Driven by an aim of providing a high-quality data and actionable insights, the firm strives to assist organizations, stakeholders, investors, and new entrants gain competitive edge and build a sustainable business.

"The prime objective of stepping into the market research field is to weed out substandard, low-quality data and offer insights and consulting services that add value to businesses," said Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Research Dive. "Exploring markets across three different sectors, we blend technology and our innovative approach to deliver targeted insights, customizations, and syndicated reports to empower our clients' businesses."

Equipped with more than 100 highly-skilled professionals and experts who continuously monitor market trends, the firm offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of markets with an adherence to highest standards of quality. Among its innovative offerings, Research Dive provides 'Design Your Research' service in which the clients give the specific requirements and the firm delivers the tailor-made report addressing those requirements. In addition, its aftersales support and around the clock availability aim to address all the client queries by setting up analyst meetings and problem-solving sessions.

Mr. Pawan Kumar added, "Our client-first approach and commitment to go an extra mile to achieve full customer satisfaction are our biggest strengths. Our flexible environment gives clients convenience to get in touch with our representatives, state their requirements, solve the queries, and gain reliable solutions. We aim at forming long-term relationship by offering valuable insights and ensuring value addition to their businesses."

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances.

