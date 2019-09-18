ALFOPlus 24 GHz radio provides exceptional performance at competitive prices for unlicensed ISM band operation in the United States and Canada

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, Inc. a leading supplier and innovator of licensed backhaul solutions is pleased to announce the general availability of its ALFOPlus 24 GHz radio system for deployments in North America. Operating in the FCC Part 15 and Industry Canada RSS-210 unlicensed ISM bands (24.05 24.25 GHz), the ALFOPlus24 is based on SIAE MICROELETTRONICA's Access Link Full Outdoor Plus (ALFOPlus) family of radio systems. With thousands of ALFOPlus links deployed in mobile operator, service provider and private networks worldwide, ALFOPlus24 provides best-in-class performance in a full-outdoor device.

Utilizing full-duplex division (FDD) modulation of up to 1024QAM, ALFOPlus24 yields over 400 Mbps throughput with very low latency, ideal for real-time applications such as voice video. Flexibility with ALFOPlus24 means users can choose between fiber (single or multi-mode) and/or copper (CAT5) cables to the radio. Additionally, ALFOPlus24 can be powered directly via a 48-volt mains or via Power over Ethernet, along with simultaneous feeds of direct DC and PoE for an added level of power redundancy to the radio.

Operating in the ISM band, ALFOPlus24 requires no pre-coordination or license, simplifying the link setup and establishing connections. Ideal for service providers and enterprise users, ALFOPlus24 can be immediately deployed in any circumstance with rapid deployments anywhere, anytime.

"We are very excited to be bringing our ALFOPlus24 unlicensed radio system to the US and Canadian markets," said Augustino Lucenti, vice-president of North America for SIAE MICROELETTRONICA. "ALFOPlus24 solutions are ideal for users wanting quick deployments and the security and reliability of carrier-class hardware and operation."

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a leader in wireless communication technology, offering to operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimeter-wave transport, services and design. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components liaising over in-house RF lab, clean-room facilities and complete product assembly with latest generation SMT smart-manufacturing 4.0 facility. Info: http://www.siaemic.com.

