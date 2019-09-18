OneTrust Launches OneTrust GRC Solution for Integrated Risk Management

OneTrust GRC's capabilities include IT & Security Risk Management, Enterprise & Operational Risk Management, Audit Management, Policy Management, Digital Risk Management, Business Continuity Management, and Vendor Risk Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the leader in privacy, security and third-party risk technology, today announced the launch of OneTrust GRC, a flexible and integrated governance, risk and compliance management platform which delivers a complete, measured view of businesses' risk portfolio. OneTrust GRC integrates and expands on the OneTrust privacy, security and third-party risk platform to connect departments, streamline audits, and implement dynamic business controls.

OneTrust GRC delivers the appropriate visibility and plan of action for a proactive risk management approach. With a seamless, user-friendly experience, companies can utilize OneTrust's flexible integrated risk management framework to align business operations along standardized methodologies. By mapping policies and workflows to IT controls, organizations can better comply with their own internal governance and external regulatory requirements. OneTrust GRC provides clear insights to leadership and expedites the execution of routine tasks.

OneTrust GRC capabilities include:

IT & Security Risk Management : Implement and map controls throughout business processes using OneTrust workflow builder

: Implement and map controls throughout business processes using OneTrust workflow builder Enterprise & Operational Risk Management : Integrate risk across your business processes, from digital to enterprise and operational risk and inform strategic decision making

: Integrate risk across your business processes, from digital to enterprise and operational risk and inform strategic decision making Audit & Controls Management : Streamline auditing efforts and complete reporting requirements

: Streamline auditing efforts and complete reporting requirements Policy & Compliance Management : Map business practices to meet the standards of internal rules and external regulations

: Map business practices to meet the standards of internal rules and external regulations Digital Risk Management: Balance external digital risk to combat cyber threats and data leakage, while protecting business reputation

Balance external digital risk to combat cyber threats and data leakage, while protecting business reputation Business Continuity Management : Create contingency plans to quickly remediate potential risk factors and reinforce business continuity

: Create contingency plans to quickly remediate potential risk factors and reinforce business continuity Vendor Risk Management: Centralize vendors and work seamlessly across teams by automating the vendor engagement lifecycle

Over 3,000 organizations globally use OneTrust to embed privacy and security by design deeply within their business process, as well as proactively identify and mitigate risks in an agile approach. As we've grown, our customers have encouraged us to leverage our strengths to tackle additional risk and compliance domains to support the work they are already doing in the platform, while also simplifying their fragmented environments across toolsets," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Our self-service, business-friendly approach has modernized compliance for the enterprise, and our 50 patents to date are unmatched in the market. We've listened and partnered with our customers, and built OneTrust GRC to apply our knowledge to the integrated risk management industry."

