Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering tech and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot reporting on some of the key technology developments impacting the cannabis sector and how companies are deploying "disruptive" technologies to ensure early mover advantage.

Since Federal legalization in Canada, and with new markets opening up every day in either the US or abroad the cannabis industry has become a magnet for game changing technology growth-whether looking at production, extraction, online sales platforms, blockchain technology, packaging and so on, the list is endless.

Looking at the payment sector, Global Payout Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE), through its wholly owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation, has now reached a point where it is effectively processing tens of millions of dollars in daily transaction volume across its growing base of clients in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.

As demonstrated in the Company's recent Q2 disclosure detailing Company financials, MTrac's growth trajectory has remained positive and has continued to gain significant traction throughout the year. This growth can be attributed to the successful strengthening of their foothold and market reach in what has become one of the most dynamic industries in today's economy. This feat has been accomplished in part through MTrac's success in securing several strategic service agreements with some of the largest companies in the industry today.

This follows on the heels of the launch of MTrac's massive update to its blockchain powered payment platform, which includes the addition of new banking partners to provide a suite of enhancements to improve the merchant experience through added stability, reliability and system integrity.

Many companies have attempted to solve the cash problem in cannabis and they most certainly have all come to realize the complexities of navigating the financial and regulatory challenges in this constantly evolving industry. The Schedule 1 classification persists as the main deterrent to financial institutions providing its services to cannabis merchants.

"We continue to attract key banking partners with our compliant and seamless solution as an industry leader in this innovative financial technology space," said Mr. Kevin Curtis, MTrac Chief Strategy Officer. "These strategic updates to the MTrac platform are being done in order to further stabilize the platform and to continue serving our clients in this next growth phase we are embarking upon. The MTrac 3.0 launch is the culmination of key partnerships, significant market share, and our team's focus on compliance, service, and stability."

"As these new bank networks are being injected, MTrac is also downsizing the equipment needed to process transactions on the merchant side, which will reduce hardware costs and deployment time to the merchant to enable faster adoption, onboarding, and an improved checkout process for the customer," said David Flores, EVP. "These updates will also provide unlimited processing bandwidth and more secure transactions with EMV chip and pin debit features, which will allow for overall enhanced merchant and consumer experience."

The company has recently signed a new account application with an anticipated 34 locations and has applications coming in weekly for the services offered through MTrac.

In addition to their expanding market reach, the Company is also fully engaged with key legislative partners in different states to help push for the adoption of their system as a means of providing merchants within these states with a viable and compliant payment processing alternative to cash as they remain focused on delivering "The Key to Cashless" to as much of this diverse and expanding industry as possible.

While production and cultivation remain essential to the growth and stability of the cannabis market, we are starting to see how much of an impact emerging technologies can have on the ancillary sectors and how some early adopters have been able to achieve massive competitive advantages.

