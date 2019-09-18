ILOCX and ImpactPPA Join Forces to Bring Renewable Energy to Emerging Markets

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ILOCX signs a key joint venture and premium listing agreement with ImpactPPA Limited to expand its delivery of blockchain managed, distributed generation systems throughout the developing economies of the world.

ImpactPPA is a leader in the renewable energy sector, providing a blockchain based technology solution for the prepayment of electricity in emerging markets.

The Company and its team have delivered hybrid, wind and solar technologies to greater than 35 countries worldwide and are now delivering their unique, blockchain based prepayment platform to accelerate the adoption of clean energy in markets where it is most needed.

"As mobile payment platforms become ubiquitous in the developing world, it is only natural that the next iteration be energy driven and blockchain based," said Edward Fitzpatrick, CEO of ILOCX. "ImpactPPA has created what I believe is a disruptive technology in the energy space, one that will unlock the vast potential of the 1.2 billion people in the world that lack access to energy, the foundation for any people or society to grow and thrive," continued Mr. Fitzpatrick.

ImpactPPA's platform allows consumers of clean energy to connect to a micro-grid which transmits power to his or her location, a home, a business, or clinic. A smart meter at the location is connected to the blockchain and is accessed from a mobile device. The user simply "tops-off" their phone with mobile minutes and can now purchase power on an as needed and as available basis.

"When we first met with the team at ILO Exchange and showed them our products and services, I instantly saw the fit between their initiatives and the ImpactPPA offering. Allowing anyone to participate in the company and help with its growth and expansion was naturally appealing to me" said Dan Bates, President of ImpactPPA. "We are on a mission to bring clean energy to the underserved population of the world, improving quality of life and offsetting the effects of climate change. I felt it was important to allow anyone that is passionate about these issues to have a voice and get involved with ImpactPPA. The ILO exchange will facilitate our democratization of clean energy," added Mr. Bates.

The joint venture will also align two other ILOCX connected and listed companies ConFlow Power, a revolutionary battery technology and Power as a Service (PaaS) a macro and micro payment solution for energy top ups, to partner with ImpactPPA on its global installations where energy storage and power regeneration is a key requirement of the project. ConFlow and ImpactPPA will soon be developing pilot installations to further the adoption of this technology and revolutionize the way energy is generated, stored, managed and monetized in the coming years and PaaS will be bringing a new revenue stream to ImpactPPA by using its technology to charge for top ups in non-competing markets to those which ImpactPPA operate. A live demo of this in operation will be hosted on the ImpactPPA and PaaS websites in due course.

ILOCX is the Initial License Offering Contract Exchange, a platform where innovative companies can list License Offerings. Buyers of these licenses agree to participate in the company's growth by promoting them on social media all the way to becoming an affiliate. ILOs are a truly Collaborative Capital partnership blending a Collaborative Marketing concept that reaches more people than is possible under any other method. Unique marketing campaigns are generated by 1000s of ILOers that by nature must reach more niche groups, as they themselves are niche. The ILO structure, created by ILOCX, completely bridges the gap between Capital and Company. There is no one else involved. ILOs are licensing contracts that permit the ILOer to promote the company's approved information to a wide audience for the purpose of perpetuating sales. This system drives sales revenue and then rewards it on both sides. ILOers get a percentage of the company's gross revenue, similar to a commission, for their promoting activity. This lasts for a 3-year term, after which the company elects to either roll the license again, buy it back, or convert it to equity in the case of a stock market listing.

ImpactPPA is a blockchain platform built to disrupt renewable energy generation and accelerate global energy production. ImpactPPA's platform and pre-pay technology allows communities to rapidly fund and deploy clean energy solutions by untethering traditionally expensive and inefficient structures for energy delivery and financing.

