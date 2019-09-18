Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast recently welcomed Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("the Company"), to discuss PBIO on Stock Day with its host Mr. Everett Jolley. PBIO is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry.

Mr. Jolly began the interview by welcoming Mr. Schumacher back to the Stock Day Podcast He noted that the Company is continuing to show impressive growth while announcing a number of very impressive achievements.

Mr. Jolly commented: "It's been about six weeks since you've been on the show. During that time there have been several exciting developments at Pressure BioSciences. Please tell us about PBIO and your recent successes."

Mr. Schumacher explained that the Company has gone through substantial changes over the last 12 months. "A year ago, PBIO had one revenue-generating division. We now have three, each based on our proprietary PCT, BaroFold, or UST platforms.

Mr. Schumacher continued: "Our PCT platform supports our primary business, which is selling pressure-based instruments and consumables to research laboratories worldwide. Our customers include some of the world's foremost protein chemists, working in many of the finest academic, government, biotech, and phama laboratories around the globe. These scientists use PCT systems for a number of different protein, RNA, and DNA applications as they search to find new biomarkers of disease, diagnostic tools, druggable targets, and therapeutics."

Mr. Schumacher then expanded on the Company's late 2017 acquisition of BaroFold, Inc., which secured the development of their second division, their BaroFold BioPharma Services Division. This business unit uses selective and controllable high-pressure to "disaggregate and re-fold" problem proteins intended to be protein-based drugs but because they are aggregated (clumped together) or miss-folded, they can't be used as a therapeutic. The BaroShear platform can often convert the problem protein back to its correct native structure, which would allow it to be used as a drug. The Company works with manufacturers of protein drugs (of which there are many around the world) to help them correct their aggregated/miss-folded proteins, with the hope that when such proteins have been "fixed", they could be used as therapeutics to prevent, control, or cure diseases and disabilities. The Company has eight (8) issued patents in this new revenue-generating division.

The Company's third revenue-generating division is based on their novel and new Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. "UST combines ultra-high pressure with intense shearing forces to produce stable, water-soluble nanoemulsions of oil-like products in water. A great example would be the ability to make CBD Oil disperse into water. We have two patents issued in China and believe they will be issued throughout the world in the coming year or two", explained Mr. Schumacher.

At this point in the interview, Mr. Jolly decided to dive deeper into the various business units of PBI. He noted that the Company's PCT platform had been recognized recently by prestigious research centers in China and Australia for its pivotal role in the discovery process of cancer biomarkers, as well as for its potential in clinical diagnostics. "Why is that so exciting?" asked Mr. Jolly.

Mr. Schumacher commented: "The system that was highlighted by researchers in two recent journal articles is the PCT system I spoke of just a few minutes ago. It allows scientists to break open cells in an entirely new, safe, and high-quality way".

Mr. Schumacher added that the PCT System developed by the Company uses high pressure to extract compounds from the cells (like "squeezing a sponge"), including proteins, DNA, RNA, and lipids. Mr. Schumacher noted this this method was very gentle yet powerful as it allows scientists to "dial in" the exact amount of pressure to break the cell (not too much and not too little). He further explained that most methods on the market today use mechanical means to batter the cells in order to extract these important biomolecules in such a way that the mechanical means might damage the biomolecules during the extraction.

Mr. Schumacher also shared that the PCT platform is currently being utilized by these two prestigious facilities in the area of pathology. Currently, biopsy tissues are fixed in formalin and subsequently embedded in paraffin wax ("FFPE") for long-term storage. It has been estimated that there are more than 1 billion FFPE tissues in laboratories worldwide. The amount of valuable information that could be retrieved from FFPE tissues is enormous. The issue has been developing a method to extract biomolecules - such as proteins - from chemically-fixed and wax embedded FFPE tissues. With the advanced technology provided by the Company's PCT platform, these two prestigious research facilities have been successful in extracting viable proteins from FFPE tissues, followed by successful analysis of the samples by mass spectrometry.

Mr. Schumacher expanded on this topic: "This means we have a method that scientists can use to extract valuable information on disease detection, progression, control, prevention, and eradication from an almost unlimited supply of biopsy samples."

Switching topics from the Company's PCT platform to its new and exciting UST platform, Mr. Jolly noted that the Company recently announced the receipt of two purchase orders for PBI's revolutionary BaroShear K45 system and asked about the Company's progress on further potential sales.

Mr. Schumacher explained that the Company currently has patents issued (in China) and filed (worldwide) on this machine. He also noted that PBI has developed a working prototype, which has been used to generate nanoemulsion scale, water-soluble CBD Oil that has been shown to be very soluble in water, juice, energy drinks, and beer. Thus, it has solved one of the biggest issues in the CBD industry today: getting CBD Oil to truly water-soluble, thus allowing it to disperse into water without using large amounts of chemicals.

Mr. Schumacher stated: "We have data that indicates the nano-scale CBD-containing oil droplets that form from processing with UST are stable, water-soluble, and viable - and that no CBD is lost in the manufacturing process. We believe that there is no system on the market today that can compare to our patented BaroShear K45 nanoemulsification system.

Mr. Schumacher then mentioned that based on the enthusiasm generated by their new BaroShear K45 system, and the calls he has received that evidence strong interest in obtaining the machine, he believes that the Company's revenue in 2020 will be more than double the expected 2019 revenue.

Mr. Jolly then asked Mr. Schumacher for his insight regarding the Company's market cap and stock price.

Mr. Schumacher commented: "I run the Company like it is a NASDAQ/NYSE company. We have completely independent audit and compensation committees. Our goal is to up-list PBIO to the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ stock exchange in the coming months", adding that he continually strives to bring value to the Company's shareholders.

Mr. Jolly closed the interview by sharing that he personally believes the Company is exceptionally undervalued. "For my listeners out there who are looking for different companies to invest in, look no further than Pressure BioSciences", stated Mr. Jolly.

To hear Mr. Schumacher's entire interview, please follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7372187-pressure-biosciences-inc-discusses-major-advancements-in-its-pct-barofold-and-baroshear-k45-p

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., CBD Oil and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Investor Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO

(508) 230-1828 (T)

Nathan P. Lawrence, Ph.D., Senior Advisor

(508) 230-1829 (F)

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47886