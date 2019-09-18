Elsevier Wins Six First Prizes and Three BMA Special Prizes, Including BMA Medical Book of the Year, at 2019 BMA Medical Book Awards

Elsevier congratulates its medical authors and editors for this industry recognition and for consistently producing high-quality medical content

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, and its authors had another strong showing at the British Medical Association's (BMA) annual BMA Medical Book Awards ceremony, winning six of the 20 categories and three BMA Special Prizes.

A panel of 400 judges reviewed the 600 titles submitted to the BMA from publishers around the globe. A total of 41 Elsevier professional and scholarly products were honored. The three BMA Special Prizes are:

BMA Student Textbook of the Year (see Innes et al., in Medicine category below);

(see Innes et al., in Medicine category below); BMA Presidents Choice Award (Wilkinson & Savulescu, Ethics, Conflict and Medical Treatment for Children, 1e ); and

(Wilkinson & Savulescu, Ethics, Conflict and Medical Treatment for Children, 1e BMA Medical Book of the Year (see Keystone in Medicine category below).

"We are truly honored to be amongst the esteemed groups of editors who have been recipients of this award in the past," said Dr. Phyllis E. Kozarsky, co-editor for Elsevier's Travel Medicine and Professor Emerita, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA. "Travel medicine is a relatively new specialty, encompassing all of internal medicine, and has reached its goal of moving from merely practice guided by expert opinion, to one with a strong scientific foundation, which is well documented by this text."

"We are thankful to the Elsevier team as well as to our senior editor, Dr. Jay Keystone, who recently passed away and worked tirelessly with us through this 4th edition," said co-editor Dr. Bradley A. Connor, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Medical Director, The New York Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine; and President, International Society of Travel Medicine. "We celebrate this award, as well as celebrate Dr. Keystone's life as a superb editor, mentor, clinician and friend."

Elsevier titles received six first prizes in the following categories:

Medicine: Keystone et al, Travel Medicine, 4e (BMA Medical Book of the Year)

Keystone et al, Travel Medicine, 4e (BMA Medical Book of the Year) Pediatrics : Dean & Bell, Nelson Pediatrics Board Review

: Dean & Bell, Nelson Pediatrics Board Review Pathology: Cross, Underwood's Pathology: A Clinical Approach, 7e

Cross, Underwood's Pathology: A Clinical Approach, 7e Public Health: Sethia & Kumar, Essentials of Global Health

Sethia & Kumar, Essentials of Global Health Radiology: Coley, Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging, 13e

Coley, Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging, 13e Surgery: Myint, Kirk's Basic Surgical Techniques, 7e

Myint, Kirk's Basic Surgical Techniques, 7e Surgical Specialties: Yeo, Shackelford's Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, 2 Volume Set, 8e

Dr. Charles J. Yeo, 8th Samuel D. Gross Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA, whose book won First Place in the Surgical Specialties category, said, "Our aim was to publish a book that can serve as the 'encyclopedia' of gastroenterology (GI) surgery. This win is a testimony to the hard work and expertise provided by the four section editors and hundreds of authors. We are delighted that the BMA recognized our work with this most gracious honor."

Alastair Innes, BSc PhD FRCP Ed, Consultant Physician, Respiratory Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh; Honorary Reader in Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh, UK, and lead editor of MacLeod's Clinical Examination, 14e, said, "On behalf of the contributors and the editors we are delighted that the BMA have chosen Macleod's for this award. The newly revised edition follows and builds on the book's tradition of giving clear, understandable guidance to students on the core clinical skills, and it is excellent to see the BMA endorsing the continued value of such a text for today's students."

Suzanne BeDell, Managing Director for Elsevier's Global Education, Reference and Continuity group, thanked the many authors and Elsevier staff who contributed to this recognition.

"The BMA awards are an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of our authors and Elsevier staff to publish the highest quality written content for our professional readers," BeDell said. "Consistent themes in the BMA reviews are that our content exemplifies high quality production, illustrations, and images and includes the added value of the e-book and multimedia components - all significant points that raise us above our competitors."

Brain Coley, Professor, Departments of Radiology and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, and Radiologist-in-Chief, Department of Radiology, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, said he was honored to win such a prestigious award from the British Medical Association for Caffey Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging.

"My congratulations to the many international authors who shared their expertise and wisdom to help educate all that are interested in the imaging care of children," Coley said.

Elsevier also received Highly Commended honors in the following categories:

Anaesthesia :

: Bersten & Handy, Oh's Intensive Care Manual, 8e



Hemmings & Egan, Pharmacology and Physiology for Anesthesia: Foundations and Clinical Applications, 2e



Kaplan et al, Kaplan's Essentials of Cardiac Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery



Yentis et al, Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Perioperative Medicine A-Z, 6e

Basic and Clinical Sciences : Leung & Qiao, Human Reproductive and Prenatal Genetics

: Leung & Qiao, Human Reproductive and Prenatal Genetics Basis of Medicine : Schulz & Grimes, Essential Concepts in Clinical Research: Randomised Controlled Trials and Observational Epidemiology 2e

: Schulz & Grimes, Essential Concepts in Clinical Research: Randomised Controlled Trials and Observational Epidemiology 2e Cardiology :

: Foster & Shen, Crash Course Cardiology, 5e



Otto, Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, 6e



Ungerleider et al, Critical Heart Disease in Infants and Children, 3e



Zipes et al, Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine, 2-Volume Set, 11e

Internal Medicine :

: Chandrasekhara et al, Clinical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, 3e



Feehally et al, Comprehensive Clinical Nephrology, 6e



Marks & Miller, Lookingbill and Marks' Principles of Dermatology, 6e



Wallace & Hannahs Hahn, Dubois' Lupus Erythematosus and Related Syndromes, 9e

Lupus Erythematosus and Related Syndromes, 9e Medicine :

: Ellenbogen et al, Principles of Neurological Surgery, 4e



Innes et al, Macleod's Clinical Examination, 14e (BMA Student Textbook of the Year)



Ralston et al, Davidson's Principles and Practice of Medicine, 23e

et al, Principles and Practice of Medicine, 23e

Vanberge & Wintle, Crash Course Metabolism and Nutrition, 5e



Whittlesea & Hodson, Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics, 6e

Obstetrics and Gynecology :

: Magowan et al, Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 4e



Page-Christiaens & Klein, Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT): Applied Genomics in Prenatal Screening Diagnosis

Paediatrics : Bancalari et al, The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies, 3e

: Bancalari et al, The Newborn Lung: Neonatology Questions and Controversies, 3e Pathology :

: Heerema-McKenney et al, Diagnostic Pathology: Placenta, 2e



Mody et al, Diagnostic Pathology: Cytopathology, 2e



Naeim et al, Atlas of Hematopathology: Morphology, Immunophenotype, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Approaches, 2e



Putnam et al, Diagnostic Pathology: Pediatric Neoplasms, 2e

et al, Diagnostic Pathology: Pediatric Neoplasms, 2e Radiology :

: Griffith et al, Diagnostic Ultrasound: Musculoskeletal, 2e



Koch & Hamilton, ExpertDDx: Head and Neck, 2e

Surgical Specialties :

: Clark, Colorectal Surgery - A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice, 6e



Federle & Lau, Imaging in Abdominal Surgery



Griffin & Lamb, Oesophagogastric Surgery - A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice, 6e



Gurgle & Harnsberger, Imaging in Otolaryngology



Liu et al, Liu, Volpe, and Galetta's Neuro-Ophthalmology: Diagnosis and Management, 3e

