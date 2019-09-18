Return of Kamux Corporation's own shares in accordance with terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme 2018

HELSINKI, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 September 2019 a total of 1,345 shares have been returned to Kamux Corporation without consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2018 due to the termination of employment of key persons.

After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 1,345 of Kamux Corporation's shares.

In Hämeenlinna, 18 September 2019

KAMUX CORPORATION

The Board of Directors

For more information:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Tel. +358-50-544-5538

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 70 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 220,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/return-of-kamux-corporation-s-own-shares-in-accordance-with-terms-and-conditions-of-the-share-based-,c2907803