Web Presence: Reichen Kuhl Joins Board of the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

After serving for nearly a decade in the Air Force, Reichen Kuhl made major strides both in his professional career and his capacity to give support to nonprofits, fundraisers, and other causes supporting the LGBTQ community. On August 22, Kuhl was voted in as the newest Board Member of the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (LAGLCC).

Reichen Kuhl encourages leadership and professional development during gatherings such as the annual Service Academies Global Summit, especially lending his help to fellow veterans and the LGBTQ community. Recently, he was voted into the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, which will allow him to serve as a major voice for underrepresented people across the city and beyond. He was invited to apply to the commerce this past month and was voted in by the existing body on August 22.

"I am honored to be able to serve on the LAGLCC Board for an organization that acts as a champion for LGBT founded and run businesses of all sizes and in an infinite number of industries," Reichen Kuhl said.

The LAGLCC is an affiliate chamber of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the Western Business Alliance (WBA). It was established to allow advocates of the LGBTQ economic equality movement to serve as the voice of the community, share best practices, and strengthen professional opportunities. The WBA was founded in 1994 and gathers advocates from twenty-two cities, eleven states and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Of his being voted in, Reichen Kuhl said:

"I am particularly eager to focus on fostering the involvement of and supporting young LGBT entrepreneurs who I know have the business chops it takes to be successful. Most entrepreneurs need help navigating start-up life, and especially winning the trust of institutional investors to assure they get the funding they deserve. No one gets successful living in a bubble with zero help from the outside. LeaseLock would not be where it is today without the support of so many others who had scaled a business before me."

The LAGLCC represents hundreds of businesses in Los Angeles and the surrounding area and helps to advance common business interests, economic growth, and equality in the workplace and society for members, businesses, and allies. They accomplish this by hosting networking mixers each month as well as various networking luncheons, by providing educational and community building opportunities, and offering quarterly women's events.

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Lehmkuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014.

