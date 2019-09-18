The annual summit on workplace culture, technology and HR trends will help guide Human Resources professionals and forward-thinking business leaders on how to navigate the rapidly changing, challenging, and competitive business landscape

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Kudos, an online employee engagement and culture platform that embraces the power of social software to help organizations share meaningful value-based recognition, announced today that the company will be hosting Liftoff, Calgary's workplace and culture summit for HR professionals and business leaders. Liftoff is Calgary's premier annual event where business leaders, human resource professionals, and forward-thinkers come together with the thought leaders, pioneers, and rebels that are making the world of work better.

Tom Short, Chief Customer Officer and Founder of Kudos, believes Liftoff will provide professionals with the unique opportunity to share their ideas for and approaches to workplace culture, in addition to their perspectives on the future of work. "At Kudos, we have been working with clients across the globe for several years, gaining incredible insight into the world of work and how it changes. We felt it was time to create a new kind of HR conference that will inform, inspire and ignite our community by bringing together thought leaders in Calgary who can provide a unique perspective in a more dynamic and fun format."

At Liftoff, attendees will gain valuable insight into the world of work from keynote speakers and culture experts from companies like Deloitte, CPHR Alberta, Ambrose University and more, with a focus on cutting-edge approaches to employee engagement, avant-garde tools and practices for the new employee experience, and how to prepare their organizations for the future of work. By bringing together innovators and executives across a myriad of industries and enterprises, Liftoff will inform, inspire and ignite your organizational culture practices.

Join Kudos for an evening of insights, networking, and inspiration geared specifically towards Human Resources professionals and business leaders interested in nurturing better workplaces. Discover the processes and technologies that are bringing us closer to the workplace of tomorrow.

Liftoff Details:

Liftoff takes place on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at The Hudson in the historic Hudson's Bay building, from 4:00pm-9:00pm

The event features a robust panel of key speakers and experts such as Eric Termuende (Author, Speaker & Entrepreneur), Neil Hunter (Director of Human Capital Consulting at Deloitte), Rodney Miller (President and CEO of CPHR Alberta), and more

Attendees from CPHR Alberta will gain 3.5 hours of CPD hours

To learn more about Liftoff and purchase your ticket(s), please visit the event's official website at https://www.liftoffcon.com/.

Kudos is a pioneer in creating social, core values-based recognition and feedback systems that create team unity, engagement and drive business performance. The company continues to innovate by introducing data-driven models that uncover the predictive connections between business decisions and organizational health, and the transformational relationships that exist between employees as well as between the employee and the employer.

