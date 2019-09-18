Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has located a historic trench and collected rock samples at the reported site of the Gabbro Gold Occurrence within its Golden Promise Gold Property. The Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt, is just one of many projects in the company's portfolio of properties in the Atlantic provinces.

The Golden Promise Gold Property hosts multiple gold bearing quartz veins and is located within a region of recent significant gold discoveries. The Gabbro Gold Occurrence is located within the southern region of the Company's Golden Promise Property, where historic outcrop grab sample of gabbro with quartz veins, collected during 2005 and 2006, were reported to return 10.04 grams per tonne gold and 9.145 grams per tonne gold.

Two historic trenches were reported to be excavated at this occurrence during 2009 with samples anomalous in gold reported. Great Atlantic personnel located the larger of the two trenches during early September and collected bedrock grab and rubble grab samples, including samples containing quartz veins. Boulder samples containing quartz veins were also collected in areas adjacent to this trench. The trench bedrock/rubble samples and adjacent area boulder samples, the majority with quartz veins, will be submitted for gold analysis.

The property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. Within the Exploits Subzone, the property lies along the north-northwestern fringe of the Victoria Lake Supergroup (VLSG), a volcano-sedimentary terrane. The northwestern margin of the Golden Promise Property occurs proximal to, and, in part, contiguous with a major (Appalachian-scale) collisional boundary, and suture zone, known as the Red Indian Line. The Red Indian Line forms the western boundary of the Exploits Subzone.

Recent significant gold discoveries in this region of the Exploits Subzone include those of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project 40 kilometers to the east, and Marathon Gold Corp. (TSXV.MOZ) at the Valentine Lake Gold Camp 55 kilometers to the southwest. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Moosehead Property and Valentine Lake Gold Camp is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Golden Promise Property.

The company has received a drill permit for Golden Promise Gold property which allows for up to 24 drill holes in the northern half of the property at the gold-bearing Jaclyn Zone. The majority of planned diamond drill holes will be in-fill drill holes at the Jacelyn Main Zone to provide data for an up-dated mineral resource estimate, engineering studies and studies of mineralizing controls.

