Printing Blankets Market to Reach US$ 855.6 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Printing Blankets Market by Blanket Type (Conventional Blanket, UV Blanket, Combination Blanket, and Others), By Substrate Type (Paper & Board, Metal, Textile, and Others), By Application Type (Packaging, Commercial, Newspaper, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, studies the printing blankets market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report estimates current and future demand for printing blankets at the global, regional, as well as country-level. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Printing Blankets Market: Highlights

Printing blanket is an imperative part of the offset printing process as it is the final point of contact between the printed substrate and press. The main function of a blanket is to transfer the inked image from plate to the substrate in the most efficient manner. The substrate may vary from paper to aluminum sheet to textile to any other substrates, such as plastics or metals. In early days, blankets were made from pure rubber that gave a much superior quality of image than lithographic plates used at that time, but it had its drawbacks. In the 1930s, the origination of synthetic rubber eliminated the problems inherent from pure rubber, previously used. Today, blankets are made by using different synthetic rubbers to increase their resistance. The primary synthetic rubber used today are Buna N, Neoprene, along with NVR (Nitrile Rubber), and EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Rubber) to increase the durability of the blanket. In order to provide additional strength to the blanket, a backing with either fabric or metal is provided.

As per Stratview Research, the global printing blankets market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 855.6 million in 2024. Organic growth of the offset printing market, expanding the packaging industry, growing advertising industry, and increased focus towards the development of eco-friendly blankets are the major factors, catapulting the growth of printing blankets market.

Based on the blanket type, the market is segmented into conventional printing blankets, UV printing blankets, combination printing blankets, and others. Conventional printing blanket is likely to remain the most dominant blanket type in the market over the next five years. High-quality print at a very competitive price is the major factor behind the dominance of conventional blankets. UV printing blanket is likely to expand at the highest rate over the same period, driven by its ability to resist the UV inks and helps in UV printing.

Based on the substrate type, paper & paperboard dominates the market and is expected to maintain its vanguard in the market during the forecast period as well. Paper & paperboard printing majorly includes printing of newspaper, magazines, and corrugated boxes, used for packaging. Asia-pacific is the largest market for newspaper, magazines, and corrugated boxes, owing to the huge population base coupled with meteorically increasing disposable income and expanding economies especially of China and India.

The research's findings suggest that packaging is expected to remain the most dominant application segment of the market during the forecast period. Food & beverages, cosmetics & toiletries, and healthcare are the major applications of the packaging printing blankets market. Increase in the demand for sustainable packaging and flexible packaging along with cost-effectiveness and reduced packaging waste is the prime factor, driving the growth of the packaging segment. All the application types are expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest as well the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by significant economic development in the region, increasing disposable income, surging demand for flexible and easy to carry packaging, and vastly expanded print media industry. Europe and North America are the other major markets for printing blankets, primarily driven by the packaging industry. Increasing demand for flexible and easy to carry packaging, rising concern towards the use of plastics in the packaging industry, and significant investment towards sustainable product development are the major factors, driving the growth of the North American and European printing blankets market.

Key players in the printing blankets market are Trelleborg AB, Continental AG (ContiTech), Flint Group, Fujikura Composites Inc., Kinyosha Co., Ltd., Meiji Rubber and Chemical Co., Ltd., Habasit AG, Birkan GmbH, CNI XINYUAN Ltd. (Airdot), and Shanghai Chen Jie Printing Material Co., Ltd.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the printing blankets market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Printing Blankets Market, By Blanket Type

Conventional Printing Blankets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UV Printing Blankets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Combination Printing Blankets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Printing Blankets Market, By Substrate Type

Paper and Board (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Metal (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Textile (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Printing Blankets Market, By Application Type

Packaging (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Newspaper (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Printing Blankets Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

