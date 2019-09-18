Canamed4Pets, Inc. Announces Name Change

Company Executes Cann American Holdings, LLC Merger

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Canamed4Pets, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNNA) is pleased to announce the execution of a merger with its subsidiary, Cann American Holdings, LLC, a California company.

Cann American Holdings has been in operation since 2015 with a focus on consulting, infrastructure development, product marketing and strategic acquisitions within the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

As a condition of the merger by and between Canamed4Pets, Inc. and Cann American Holdings the surviving company will become Cann American Corp. There will be no changes to the company's capital structure as consequence of the merger.

The merger has already been filed and approved with the state of Wyoming and an application has also been submitted to FINRA for review.

All future announcements will refer to the company as Cann American Corp or Cann Am. The company anticipates several additional key announcements regarding its operations in the near term.

Stated company CEO, Jason Black: "In the six months since we've begun the process of resurrecting the public entity, reducing billions of shares and becoming current in reporting requirements for the first time in nearly four years, this merger and name change brings us another step closer in executing on our vision for the company's business plan."

