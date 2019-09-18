Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas New Black and White Coffee Blend Creates Harmony for the Pallet and Contains a Message

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:BCCI) has begun production of a new coffee entitled "Baristas Harmony" that blends white and black coffee equally creating a smooth blend encompassing the robust flavor of its Espresso Roast with the smooth nutty flavor of its White Coffee with a kick.

The first of the Harmony blend will be single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system. The new Harmony blend is being produced initially utilizing Baristas newly purchased and installed a line of manufacturing equipment that now allows for end to end production of single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system as well as the Nespresso single-serve system.

Baristas Harmony is a special blend that not only tastes great, unlike any other coffee on the market, but also contains a message to take a minute and reflect on "Harmony" long enough to enjoy a cup of truly special coffee.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "This special blend of black and white coffee in the Harmony line creates a truly unique and spectacular experience for the pallet. It is a must try for any coffee lover or connoisseur. Its message to reflect on "Harmony" and encouraging people from all walks and ideals to celebrate the blend of ideas and cultures that make the United Stated such a special and unique place to live makes it even more special."

It is this message calling for Harmony that will be the primary focus of the new multimedia marketing campaign being rolled out in conjunction with high profile events.

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing are made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support its new products and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume Baristas historical and new products.

About Baristas Coffee Company

Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

